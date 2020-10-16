Digital Turbine (APPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Digital Turbine (APPS) closed at $38.39, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile software company had gained 17.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.55% in that time.

APPS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 29, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.11, up 120% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $60.78 million, up 85.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $246.29 million. These totals would mark changes of +135% and +77.55%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APPS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. APPS is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, APPS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 81.93. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 88.56.

Meanwhile, APPS's PEG ratio is currently 1.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 6.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.