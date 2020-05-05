Digital Turbine (APPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Digital Turbine (APPS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.51, moving +1.47% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the mobile software company had gained 30.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 17.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 14.3%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APPS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect APPS to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.40 million, up 41.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APPS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.85% lower. APPS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, APPS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

