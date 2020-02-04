Digital Turbine (APPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Digital Turbine (APPS) closed at $6.61, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the mobile software company had lost 11.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.54%.

APPS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 10, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.58 million, up 23.58% from the year-ago period.

APPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $133.89 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +162.5% and +29.27%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APPS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. APPS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note APPS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 50.29, which means APPS is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.