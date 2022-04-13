Digital Turbine (APPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Digital Turbine (APPS) closed at $39.48, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.12% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile software company had gained 18.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Digital Turbine will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Digital Turbine is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 60%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $336.5 million, up 253.91% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Digital Turbine. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Digital Turbine is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Digital Turbine currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 52.73, so we one might conclude that Digital Turbine is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that APPS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.08 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

APPS

