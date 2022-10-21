Digital Turbine (APPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Digital Turbine (APPS) closed the most recent trading day at $14.04, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the mobile software company had lost 8.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.82%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Digital Turbine as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, down 27.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $173.67 million, down 44.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $742.47 million. These totals would mark changes of -16.27% and -31.41%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Digital Turbine. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.9% lower. Digital Turbine is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Digital Turbine's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 42.08, so we one might conclude that Digital Turbine is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, APPS's PEG ratio is currently 1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



