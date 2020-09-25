Digital Turbine (APPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Digital Turbine (APPS) closed the most recent trading day at $30.38, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.6% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile software company had gained 33.44% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APPS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect APPS to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 120%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $60.73 million, up 85.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $245.66 million, which would represent changes of +135% and +77.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for APPS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. APPS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, APPS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 65.14. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 74.73.

It is also worth noting that APPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 5.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.