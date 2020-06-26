Digital Turbine (APPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Digital Turbine (APPS) closed the most recent trading day at $11.81, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the mobile software company had gained 93.89% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.5% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APPS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $48.53 million, up 58.85% from the prior-year quarter.

APPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $209.78 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +105% and +51.23%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APPS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.79% higher. APPS is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note APPS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 55.06.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

