Digital Turbine (APPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Digital Turbine (APPS) closed the most recent trading day at $7.51, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the mobile software company had lost 1.58% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.88% in that time.

APPS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, APPS is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.58 million, up 23.58% from the year-ago period.

APPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $133.89 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +162.5% and +29.27%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for APPS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. APPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, APPS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 57.54.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

