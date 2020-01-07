Digital Turbine (APPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Digital Turbine (APPS) closed at $7.48, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile software company had lost 11.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

APPS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.58 million, up 23.58% from the year-ago period.

APPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $133.89 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +162.5% and +29.27%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APPS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. APPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that APPS has a Forward P/E ratio of 36 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 54.27.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.