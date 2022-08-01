Digital Turbine (APPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Digital Turbine (APPS) closed at $20.10, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile software company had gained 16.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Digital Turbine as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Digital Turbine to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $184.68 million, down 13.14% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $844.27 million, which would represent changes of -3.61% and -22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Digital Turbine should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.17% lower. Digital Turbine currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Digital Turbine currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.17, which means Digital Turbine is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that APPS has a PEG ratio of 0.47 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. APPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

