Digital Turbine (APPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Digital Turbine (APPS) closed the most recent trading day at $17.61, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the mobile software company had lost 34.96% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Digital Turbine will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Digital Turbine is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $184.25 million, down 13.34% from the year-ago period.

APPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $859.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.61% and -20.56%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Digital Turbine. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.62% lower. Digital Turbine currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Digital Turbine's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.54.

Investors should also note that APPS has a PEG ratio of 0.37 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

