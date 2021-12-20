Digital Turbine (APPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Digital Turbine (APPS) closed at $55.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.29% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the mobile software company had lost 8.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.37%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Digital Turbine as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, up 104.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $353.1 million, up 298.57% from the year-ago period.

APPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +113.51% and +283.79%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Digital Turbine. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Digital Turbine is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Digital Turbine has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.96 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 63.5.

Meanwhile, APPS's PEG ratio is currently 0.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. APPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

