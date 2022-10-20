Digital Turbine (APPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Digital Turbine (APPS) closed at $13.92, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile software company had lost 14.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Digital Turbine as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, down 27.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $173.67 million, down 44.02% from the prior-year quarter.

APPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $742.47 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.27% and -31.41%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Digital Turbine. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.9% lower within the past month. Digital Turbine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Digital Turbine currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.97.

Meanwhile, APPS's PEG ratio is currently 1.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



