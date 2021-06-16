Digital Turbine (APPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Digital Turbine (APPS) closed at $68.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the mobile software company had gained 16.06% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

APPS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, up 138.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $190.06 million, up 222.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +110.81% and +257.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APPS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.91% higher. APPS is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, APPS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 44.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 72.77.

It is also worth noting that APPS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

