Digital Turbine (APPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Digital Turbine (APPS) closed the most recent trading day at $10.22, moving -1.92% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

APPS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, APPS is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $48.53 million, up 58.85% from the prior-year quarter.

APPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $209.78 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +105% and +51.23%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APPS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.24% higher. APPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, APPS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 56.32, which means APPS is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

