Digital Turbine (APPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Digital Turbine (APPS) closed at $16.42, marking a -1.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile software company had gained 3.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Digital Turbine as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 2.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $184.68 million, down 13.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $863.64 million. These totals would mark changes of +3.61% and -20.21%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Digital Turbine. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Digital Turbine currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Digital Turbine currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 44.22, which means Digital Turbine is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that APPS has a PEG ratio of 0.36 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. APPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

