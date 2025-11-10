Digital Turbine and The Trade Dek have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 10, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares Digital Turbine APPS, as the Bull of the Day and, The Trade Dek TTD as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on — Realty Income's O, Simon Property Group SPG and Kimco Realty KIM.

The NASDAQ’s been ripping again, and small-cap tech is quietly coming back to life. That’s when you want to hunt for stocks with the strongest earnings trends that are still flying under the radar. One way of finding those stocks is by leaning on the Zacks Rank. Stocks which are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank have the strongest underlying earnings trends when compared to other publicly traded companies. And, one name that fits that bill perfectly is today’s Bull of the Day.

I’m talking about Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Digital Turbine. Digital Turbine sits right at the crossroads of mobile advertising, app delivery, and content monetization. The company’s software comes pre-installed on smartphones, allowing carriers and manufacturers to seamlessly deliver apps and ads to users the moment they power up their devices. That placement power has made Digital Turbine a key player in the app economy, and after a few rough quarters, the growth engines are humming again.

Analysts have taken notice. Over the past week alone, analysts have upped the ante on next year’s earnings numbers. The bullish moves have increased our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from 73 cents to 85 cents for next year. That means that earnings growth is now forecast to come in at 157% year-over-year. That’s a welcome site for a stock that is seeing a 5.7% contraction in earnings for the current year.



A quick look at the Price, Consensus & EPS Surprise chart on Zacks.com shows the turnaround story clearly. Estimates bottomed out in early 2024 and have been trending steadily higher since Q2. Six consecutive quarterly earnings beats brought about fresh analyst optimism. APPS now looks like a comeback story ready to break out of its multi-year funk. With a forward P/E around 18x, Digital Turbine trades well below the software industry’s 28x average and is even cheap relative to the broad market’s 24x earnings.

The chart shows a very strong positive trend. The 200-day moving average is positively sloped and down around $4.61 with the stock trading near $6. A retest of the 50-day happened on Friday. I am looking for the bulls to step in and bid the stock at this key technical level. The sharp pullback from over $8 on earnings has brought an opportunity to buy along with it.

Every once in a while, a Wall Street darling gets too far ahead of itself. The story is great, the growth is undeniable, and the enthusiasm? Off the charts. But when expectations rise faster than earnings, gravity has a funny way of pulling everything back down to Earth. That’s exactly what’s happening with today’s Bear of the Day right now.

I’m talking about Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) The Trade Desk.Once the undisputed king of programmatic advertising, the company’s latest results show cracks forming beneath its premium valuation.

The Trade Desk’s Q3 numbers weren’t bad, they just weren’t enough. Revenue grew 23% year-over-year to $597 million, and EPS came in at $0.38, missing consensus by a penny. Normally, a small miss like that wouldn’t trigger an avalanche, but when you’re trading at nearly 50x forward earnings, “good” isn’t good enough. The bigger problem is guidance. Management’s Q4 outlook for roughly 20% revenue growth disappointed investors expecting another blowout. The digital ad market remains uneven, and while connected TV continues to grow, competition from behemoths like Google, Amazon, and even Netflix’s new ad tier is squeezing margins.



When the Zacks Rank dropped The Trade Desk to a #5 (Strong Sell), it wasn’t personal, it was math. Analysts have been cutting estimates across the board. Over the last sixty days, two analysts have cut estimates for the current year while four have done so for next year. The bearish moves have cut our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $1.78 to $1.76 while next year’s number is off from $2.14 to $2.10. The good news for investors is that means the company is still forecast to grow earnings by 6% this year and 19% next year.

Additional content:

Europe Leads Realty Income's Investment Surge: What Comes Next?

Realty Income’s strategy continues to tilt toward Europe, and that shift has become one of the company’s most important growth engines. In the third quarter of 2025, the REIT deployed $1.4 billion, and an outsized 72% of that total went to European assets. These deals carried an 8% initial cash yield, a meaningful premium to U.S. transactions and a key contributor to the firm’s ability to maintain attractive spreads despite a competitive domestic landscape.

This is in response to a fragmented European net-lease landscape, a larger addressable market and a meaningfully lower cost of euro-denominated debt. That combination creates wider spreads that Realty Income can capture at scale. With Europe now representing nearly $16 billion in gross asset value, the company’s early-mover advantage continues to deepen as it broadens relationships and expands sourcing across the continent.

Investment volume trends reinforce that momentum. Since the beginning of the year through the third quarter, activity reached $3.9 billion, surpassing all of 2024, excluding the Spirit merger. The strength of the pipeline, highlighted by $31 billion sourced in the third quarter, allowed Realty Income to raise its 2025 investment guidance to $5.5 billion. The company expects Europe to remain a major contributor to hitting that target, given the steady visibility into large-scale, higher-yielding opportunities.

Operational discipline supports this investment engine. Realty Income continues to recycle capital out of lower-return or vacant assets and reinvest into higher-yielding European and credit investments, improving portfolio quality while protecting spreads. This recycling process amplifies the benefits of the European pivot by freeing incremental capacity for deployment. Ultimately, Europe has become Realty Income’s most effective lever for growth, deal velocity and spread preservation, shaping both investment pacing and near-term guidance.

Where Do Other Retail REITs See Growth Opportunities?

Simon Property Group is expanding its portfolio through development, redevelopment and acquisitions. Earlier this year, Simon Property acquired its partner's interest in Brickell City Centre, and its $512 million investment comprises retail and parking components, a premier mixed-use property in Miami, FL. Recently, Simon Property acquired the remaining 12% interest in the Taubman Realty Group.

Kimco Realty is driving growth through redevelopments, selective acquisitions and asset recycling. During the third quarter, Kimco acquired the remaining 85% ownership interest in Tanasbourne Village for a pro-rata purchase price of $65.9 million. Kimco sold two shopping centers, namely Gresham Town Fair, located in Gresham, OR, for $31.8 million, and Southfield Plaza, located in Southfield, MI, for $14.4 million. For 2025, Kimco plans total acquisitions (including structured investments), net of dispositions, of $100-$125 million.

O’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Realty Income have risen 5.5% year to date against the industry’s decline of 5.8%.

From a valuation standpoint, O trades at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 12.82, below the industry as well as its one-year median of 13.14. It carries a Value Score of D.

While the Zacks Consensus Estimate for O’s 2025 FFO per share has been revised southward, the same for 2026 has been tweaked northward over the past 30 days.

At present, Realty Income carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

