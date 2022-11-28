Digital Transformation to Boost Salesforce (CRM) Q3 Earnings

Salesforce CRM is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 30. This cloud-based software maker’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation.

Accelerated Digitalization to Boost Q3 Revenues

The rapid adoption of software-as-a-service-based platforms amid the ongoing hybrid working trend is expected to have spurred demand for Salesforce’s cloud-based solutions. Salesforce’s diverse cloud offerings are likely to have helped expand its clientele, fueling the top line.

Salesforce’s ability to provide an integrated solution for customers’ business problems is expected to have been the key driver. The company’s Customer 360 Truth platform, which helps connect the data from sales, service, marketing and commerce and build a single Salesforce ID for each customer, is likely to have boosted its performance. Also, its focus on AI and the substantial progress in its Einstein Analytics platform make it optimistic about the upcoming quarterly results.

Salesforce’s initiatives to capitalize on the overseas demand for cloud-based applications are anticipated to have bolstered the top line during the period in discussion. Further, the improved customer experience is anticipated to have aided the cloud segment.

However, a decline in software spending by small & medium businesses amid the macroeconomic uncertainty due to the pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war might have affected Salesforce’s fiscal third-quarter performance. Also, the increasing investments in international expansions and data centers might have eroded the company’s profitability during the to-be-reported quarter.

