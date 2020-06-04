Digital Transformation Stocks to Stay Hot in 2020: 5 Picks

Demand for IoT, AI, VR and AR across industries is anticipated to grow substantially. These solutions are capable of embedding intelligence into business operations to facilitate employee and customer engagement. In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic only sped up the process of digital transformation, which now puts us in an era of remote working.

The past decade has seen significant growth in usage of smartphones, mobile devices and applications that promotes digitization. However, digital transformation is all aboutintroduction of more technologically-advanced products and services that connect and offer data-rich solutions.

Digital transformation helps streamline and integrate all business operations and also save time, effort, and resources by replacing traditional processes with automation. This, in turn, reduces the rate of errors made by users. It also mitigates risks that occur during marketplace fluctuation or in a geopolitical environment disturbance.

This is because the coronavirus pandemic has compelled several industries to maintain operations completely on technology as employees worked from home due to lockdowns. In fact, pharmaceuticals and healthcare operators across the world have resorted to AI and cloud technology to find a cure for the deadly virus.

COVID-19 Crisis Drives Digital Transformation

While some organizations had already opted for digital transformation, it was a challenge for many that lacked digital strategy and tools or infrastructure to get employees to work from their homes. And it is not just the tools or infrastructure, ensuring employee productivity and allowing teamwork across the geography has been another barrier.

Despite the disruptions in professional, personal, and community life that COVID-19 caused, it has opened opportunities for several businesses. Businesses can now work on digital experience and to enhance efficiency and productivity at the same time.

Many businesses have now learned to function efficiently without employees in the office. This scenario only propels the digital transformation market. Per a Grand view research report, the global digital transformation market size was valued at $284.38 billion in 2019 and is expected to see a CAGR of 22.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Additionally, the pandemic has inspired pharmaceuticals and healthcare institutions to improve their R&D investments in AI and cloud technology. Digitalization helps in sharing data, reports and speeds up research. For instance, Illumina, Inc. ILMN claims that itshardware and software are prerequisites for the next generation of personalized medicines. In fact, the company holds a 70% market share in DNA sequencing.

AI can also help in reducing operating costs and increase customer satisfaction during the renewal process, claims, and other services in the insurance industry. With schools and universities closed due to lockdowns, VR/AR are assisting in e-learning.

5 Stocks to Buy

The coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses to shift from traditional to new digitalized business models. These digitally-transformed organizations easily adapt to the evolving technological landscapesand tackle sudden shifts in the industry. In fact, major part of the market growth is expected to be driven by investment in mobility, cloud platforms and big data technologies.

