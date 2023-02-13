Digital security firm Kape gets buyout offer from largest shareholder Sagi

Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Teddy Sagi, the largest shareholder of Britain's Kape KAPE.L, said on Monday he would make a cash offer to buy the digital security and privacy software business for about $1.51 billion.

Sagi, who owns 54.8% of Kape's stock, intends to buy the group's remaining shares in an offer valuing the group at $3.44 per share.

