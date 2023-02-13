Digital security firm Kape gets $1.5 bln buyout offer from top shareholder

February 13, 2023 — 02:41 am EST

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Teddy Sagi, the largest shareholder of Britain's Kape KAPE.L, said on Monday he would make a cash offer to buy the digital security and privacy software business for about $1.51 billion.

Sagi, the founder of gambling software firm Playtech PTEC.L, owns 54.8% of Kape's stock and intends to buy the London-listed group's remaining shares at 285 pence apiece.

The offer price is 9.7% higher than Kape's last closing price of 260 pence per share on Feb. 10.

In a separate statement, Kape urged its shareholders to not take any action on the offer.

