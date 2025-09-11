Digital Revolution ETF (TRFK) Hits New 52-Week High

Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF TRFK is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 89.3% from its 52-week low price of $37.461/share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

TRFK in Focus

The underlying Pacer Data Transmission and Communication Revolution Index derive at least 50% of their revenues from one of the following activities related to the use, manipulation, transmission, or storage of data and the ancillary services. The product charges 49 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

Oracle ORCL stock roared 40% on Sept. 10, 2025 after reporting massive cloud demand numbers. Oracle recorded its best day since 1992 (as quoted on CNBC). The company reported earnings on Sept. 9, 2025 after the bell that it has $455 billion in remaining performance obligations, up 359% from a year earlier.

Oracle forecasts cloud infrastructure revenues to grow from $18B in FY26 to $144B by 2030. The ETF TRFK invests about 12% of its weight in Oracle stock, pushing the ETF higher on Sept. 10, 2025.

More Gains Ahead?

The ETF TRFK might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 55.90, which gives cues of a further rally.

