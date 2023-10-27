Digital Realty's (DLR) Q3 FFO Meets Estimates,'23 View Narrowed

Digital Realty Trust DLR reported third-quarter 2023 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.62, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Results reflected better-than-anticipated revenues, aided by strong enterprise leasing activity. The company registered operating revenues of $1.402 billion in the third quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate marginally. DLR also reported "same-capital" cash net operating income (NOI) growth of 9.4% in the third quarter.



On a year-over-year basis, while operating revenues increased 17.65%, core FFO per share fell 3%.



Total operating expenses increased 29.9% year over year to $1.34 billion, with expenses related to utilities, rental property operating and property taxes moving north. Moreover, DLR has narrowed its 2023 core FFO per share outlook.



According to Digital Realty’s president & chief executive officer, Andy Power, "Accelerating Same-Capital cash NOI growth combined with strong progress on our funding plan have enabled the company to de-lever while reinvesting to meet the needs of our customers."

Quarter in Detail

In the reported quarter, signed total bookings were estimated to generate $152 million of annualized GAAP rental revenues, including a $42 million contribution from the 0-1-megawatt category and a $12 million contribution from interconnection. The weighted-average lag between the new leases signed in the third quarter and the contractual commencement date was 12 months.



Digital Realty signed renewal leases, marking $157 million of annualized GAAP rental revenues during the July-September quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the quarter rose 7.4% on a cash basis and 9.5% on a GAAP basis.



Adjusted EBITDA of $685.9 million in the quarter marked a 10.7% increase year over year.

Balance Sheet

Digital Realty exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.06 billion, up from the $124.5 million recorded as of Jun 30, 2023.



As of Sep 30, 2023, this data center REIT had $16.9 billion of total debt outstanding, of which $16.3 billion was unsecured debt and $0.6 billion was secured debt and other. As of the same date, its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 6.3X, while the fixed charge coverage was 4.1X.



Its debt maturity schedule is well-laddered with modest near-term maturities, with a weighted average maturity of 4.6 years and a 2.9% weighted average coupon as of Sep 30, 2023.



Digital Realty also settled its previously disclosed forward sales agreements under its ATM program during the quarter. This involved the issuance of 3.5 million shares at a weighted average price of $97.23 per share, reaping around $336 million in net proceeds.



DLR has also completed $2.5 billion in capital recycling transactions, bolstering and diversifying its sources of capital and improving its balance sheet.

2023 Guidance

Digital Realty narrowed its 2023 core FFO per share guidance to the $6.58-$6.62 band from the $6.55-$6.65 range guided earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $6.60.



DLR also revised its expectations for total revenues in the band of $5.475-$5.525 billion from the $5.50-$5.60 billion range guided earlier. The consensus mark is pegged at $5.51 billion, within the guided range. The adjusted EBITDA outlook has been revised to the $2.685-$2.715 billion range from the $2.675-$2.725 billion range guided earlier.



This data center REIT revised its projections for rental rates on renewal leases, which are expected to be greater than 5% (earlier projected to be greater than 4%) on a cash basis and 9% on a GAAP basis (greater than 8% guided before). The year-end portfolio occupancy is now expected between 83% and 84%, lower than 84-85% stated earlier. However, the same-capital cash NOI is estimated to grow 6-7%, revised upward from the prior-guided range of 4-5%.



Performance of Other REITs

American Tower Corporation AMT reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share, attributable to AMT common stockholders, of $2.58, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 and climbed 9.3% year over year.



Results reflected better-than-anticipated revenues, aided by revenue growth across its Property segment. American Tower recorded healthy year-over-year organic tenant billings growth of 6.3% and total tenant billings growth of 7.3%. It also raised its outlook for 2023.



Equinix Inc.’s EQIX third-quarter 2023 AFFO per share of $8.19 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.79. The figure improved nearly 6% from the prior-year quarter.



EQIX’s results reflected steady growth in colocation and inter-connection revenues as enterprises and service providers look to integrate artificial intelligence into their strategies and offerings. During the quarter, Equinix’s total interconnections reached 460,500, rising 1% sequentially and 4% year over year. The company also raised its AFFO per share guidance for 2023.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

