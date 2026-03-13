Digital Realty Trust's Series L Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of DLR.PRL shares, versus DLR:
Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Friday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are up about 0.7%.
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ALCE shares outstanding history
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