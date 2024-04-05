Digital Realty Trust's Series L Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $21.62 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.78% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, DLR.PRL was trading at a 12.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.50% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are up about 1.8%.

