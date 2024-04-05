Digital Realty Trust's Series L Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are up about 1.8%.
