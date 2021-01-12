Digital Realty Trust's Series L Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $25.91 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.06% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DLR.PRL was trading at a 4.76% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 1.19% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are down about 0.3%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.