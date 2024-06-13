Digital Realty Trust's Series K Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.32 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.84% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, DLR.PRK was trading at a 2.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.40% in the "Real Estate" category.

In Thursday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRK) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are up about 0.7%.

