DLR.PRK

Digital Realty Trust's Series K Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

February 28, 2025 — 02:37 pm EST

In trading on Friday, shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.32 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.78% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DLR.PRK was trading at a 2.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.92% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRK) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are off about 1.1%.

