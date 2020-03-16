Digital Realty Trust's Series K Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $22.71 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.75% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DLR.PRK was trading at a 2.28% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 25.93% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRK) is currently down about 5.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are down about 8.1%.

