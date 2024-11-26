Digital Realty Trust's Series K Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRK) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are up about 0.6%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
ULTA Next Earnings Date
UHT Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.