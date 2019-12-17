Digital Realty Trust's Series K Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRK) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $26.56 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.31% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DLR.PRK was trading at a 6.88% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 38.84% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of DLR.PRK shares, versus DLR:

Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRK) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are down about 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.