Digital Realty Trust's Series J Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.250% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRJ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $23.83 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.87% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DLR.PRJ was trading at a 3.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 4.56% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of DLR.PRJ shares, versus DLR:

Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.250% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.250% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRJ) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are up about 0.2%.

