Digital Realty Trust's Series J Preferred Stock Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of DLR.PRJ shares, versus DLR:
Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.250% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Never miss the next high-yield opportunity: Preferred Stock Alerts sends timely, actionable picks on income-producing preferred stocks and baby bonds, straight to your inbox.
In Wednesday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.250% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRJ) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are up about 0.1%.
Also see: Closed End Fund Basics
KRRO market cap history
Cheap Materials Shares
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.