Markets
DLR.PRJ

Digital Realty Trust's Series J Preferred Stock Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

March 18, 2026 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.250% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRJ) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.19 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DLR.PRJ was trading at a 18.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.85% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of DLR.PRJ shares, versus DLR:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.250% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

DLR.PRJ+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Wednesday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.250% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRJ) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are up about 0.1%.

Also see:
 Closed End Fund Basics
 KRRO market cap history
 Cheap Materials Shares

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Closed End Fund Basics-> KRRO market cap history-> Cheap Materials Shares-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DLR.PRJ
DLR

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