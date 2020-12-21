Digital Realty Trust's Series J Preferred Stock Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.250% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRJ) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $26.25 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.37% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DLR.PRJ was trading at a 5.32% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 46.41% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.250% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.250% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRJ) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are trading flat.

