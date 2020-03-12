Digital Realty Trust's Series G Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.875% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRG) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $22.92 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.80% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DLR.PRG was trading at a 0.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 34.01% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.875% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.875% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRG) is currently off about 5.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are off about 7.5%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.