Stocks

Digital Realty Trust's Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

April 17, 2025 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by Neha Panjwani for Barchart->

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR), headquartered in Austin, Texas, brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. Valued at $49.2 billion by market cap, the company's properties contain applications and operations critical to the day-to-day operations of technology industry tenants and corporate enterprise data center tenants. The leading global data center REIT is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 24. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect DLR to report an FFO of $1.72 per share on a diluted basis, up 3% from $1.67 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For the full year, analysts expect DLR to report FFO of $7.05 per share, up 5.1% from $6.71 in fiscal 2024. Its FFO is expected to rise 8.4% year over year to $7.64 per share in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

DLR stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX4.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 8.6% during this period. However, it underperformed the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE10.5% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Digital Realty Trust has outperformed by focusing on global expansion and maintaining high occupancy levels. Their success is due to strong operational management, a diverse customer base, and successful leasing and interconnection activities that are projected to generate $100 million in annual rental income. 

On Feb. 13, DLR shares closed up by 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its core FFO of $1.73 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.70 per share. The company’s revenue was $1.4 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $1.5 billion. DLR expects full-year core FFO in the range of $7.05 to $7.15 per share.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on DLR stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 19 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” five give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” DLR’s average analyst price target is $186.29, indicating a potential upside of 25.7% from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DLR
XLRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.