Digital Realty Trust's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Digital Realty Trust.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $271,059, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $68,000.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $190.0 for Digital Realty Trust over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Digital Realty Trust's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Digital Realty Trust's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $190.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Digital Realty Trust 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $7.0 $6.8 $6.8 $170.00 $68.0K 177 0 DLR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $13.2 $12.0 $12.6 $180.00 $54.1K 194 44 DLR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $11.8 $10.1 $10.98 $180.00 $47.2K 70 46 DLR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $21.5 $18.7 $20.1 $190.00 $46.2K 0 87 DLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $17.9 $16.7 $16.7 $185.00 $38.4K 179 112

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty owns and operates over 300 data centers worldwide. It has nearly 40 million rentable square feet across five continents. Digital's offerings range from retail co-location, where an enterprise may rent a single cabinet and rely on Digital to provide all the accommodations, to "cold shells," where hyperscale cloud service providers can simply rent much, or all, of a barren, power-connected building. In recent years, Digital Realty has de-emphasized cold shells and now primarily provides higher-level service to tenants, which outsource their related IT needs to Digital. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

Digital Realty Trust's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 445,188, the DLR's price is down by -0.95%, now at $170.37. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. Expert Opinions on Digital Realty Trust

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $204.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Digital Realty Trust, maintaining a target price of $185. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on Digital Realty Trust, maintaining a target price of $208. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Digital Realty Trust with a target price of $190. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $220. * An analyst from JMP Securities has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $220.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Digital Realty Trust options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

