Digital Realty Trust' Series L Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $21.09 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.99% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DLR.PRL was trading at a 12.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.72% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are up about 2.8%.
