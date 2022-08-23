Digital Realty Trust Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $23.51 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.24% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DLR.PRL was trading at a 5.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.74% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of DLR.PRL shares, versus DLR:
Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are down about 1.6%.
