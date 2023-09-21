News & Insights

Digital Realty Trust' Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

September 21, 2023 — 03:01 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $19.74 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 16.96% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DLR.PRL was trading at a 18.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.01% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of DLR.PRL shares, versus DLR:

Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are trading flat.

