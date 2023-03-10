Digital Realty Trust Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 3/14/23, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 3/31/23. As a percentage of DLR.PRL's recent share price of $21.67, this dividend works out to approximately 1.50%, so look for shares of DLR.PRL to trade 1.50% lower — all else being equal — when DLR.PRL shares open for trading on 3/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.97%, which compares to an average yield of 7.73% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLR.PRL shares, versus DLR:

Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are down about 0.9%.

