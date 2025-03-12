Digital Realty Trust Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are up about 2.5%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: DRIP Returns Calculator
Funds Holding ZIMV
Institutional Holders of WISE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.