Digital Realty Trust' SERIES C PREFERRED STOCK Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc's 6.625% SERIES C CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED STOCK (Symbol: DLR.PRC) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6563), with shares changing hands as low as $25.48 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.37% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DLR.PRC was trading at a 2.12% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 46.41% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of DLR.PRC shares, versus DLR:

Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 6.625% SERIES C CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED STOCK :

In Monday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 6.625% SERIES C CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED STOCK (Symbol: DLR.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are off about 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.