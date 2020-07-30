Markets
Digital Realty Trust Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 5:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) will host a conference call at 5:30 PM ET on July 30, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.digitalrealty.com

To listen to the call, dial +1 (888) 317-6003 (US) or +1 (412) 317-6061 (International) with conference ID # 0396071.

For a replay call, dial +1 (877) 344-7529 (US) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (International) with conference ID # 10145667.

