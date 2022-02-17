Digital Realty Trust Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.06 billion, or $3.71 per share. This compares with $44.18 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Digital Realty Trust Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $486.52 million or $1.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $1.11 billion from $1.06 billion last year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.06 Bln. vs. $44.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.71 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q4): $1.11 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.

