Digital Realty Trust Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $315.58 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $31.23 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Digital Realty Trust Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $354.70 million or $1.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $787.46 million from $778.27 million last year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $354.70 Mln. vs. $361.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.62 vs. $1.68 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $787.46 Mln vs. $778.27 Mln last year.

