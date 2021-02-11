Digital Realty Trust Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $44.18 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $315.58 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Digital Realty Trust Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $465.24 million or $1.61 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.2% to $1.06 billion from $0.79 billion last year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $465.24 Mln. vs. $354.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.61 vs. $1.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q4): $1.06 Bln vs. $0.79 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.