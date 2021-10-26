Digital Realty Trust Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR):

-Earnings: $124.10 million in Q3 vs. -$37.37 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.44 in Q3 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Digital Realty Trust Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $479.21 million or $1.65 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.25 per share -Revenue: $1.13 billion in Q3 vs. $1.02 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.50-$6.55 Full year revenue guidance: $4.400 - $4.425 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.