Digital Realty Trust Inc. Q2 Profit Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $108.00 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $53.24 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $1.37 billion from $1.14 billion last year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $108.00 Mln. vs. $53.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.37 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q2): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.05 - $1.15 Full year revenue guidance: $5.50B - $5.60B

