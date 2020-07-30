Markets
Digital Realty Trust Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $53.68 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $31.74 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Digital Realty Trust Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $419.03 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.0% to $993.00 million from $800.80 million last year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $419.03 Mln. vs. $328.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.50 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q2): $993.00 Mln vs. $800.80 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.25 Full year revenue guidance: $3.775 - $3.825 Bln

